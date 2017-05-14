Donald Trump And Sean Spicer Kiss On SNL!

If you’re keeping up with what is happening within the Trump administration, then you probably know that Sean Spicer could soon lose his position as the White House Secretary. With that idea in mind, SNL imagined how the politician’s last days at the White House would look like.

Earlier in the week, Melissa McCarthy decided to tease her grand return in the role of Sean Spicer by literally rolling through the streets of New York.

Yesterday night, McCarthy’s Spicer, who was hiding “among” the bushes finally made the well-awaited appearance.

Popping out from behind the bushes, Spicer interrupted Aidy Bryant’s stint as Sarah Huckabee Sanders – Trump’s aide, who took on the press last week after the President fired FBI’s Director James Comey.

Spicer then booted Sanders off the stage and in his characteristically aggressive manner took on the press’ questions himself.

Things escalated when McCarthy’s Spicer was asked if he was afraid of losing his job as well, just like Comey.

But the character defended the President and claimed that he can handle his abuse because they are friends.

Eventually, however, Spices starts his journey through the streets of New York and eventually through a Jew Jersey golf course.

When he finally reaches Trump, Spicer asks him if he has a future at the White House.

“I don’t think I can do this anymore, Mr. Trump. They’re saying that you’re going to replace me with Sarah,” McCarthy’s Spicer lamented.

But Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump assured the man that he would never do that to him and that Sarah doesn’t have his special “spice: salt and pepper, a little bit of sugar.”

Then the POTUS asks Spicer to kiss him!

What did you think of the latest SNL skit dealing with Donald Trump’s administration?