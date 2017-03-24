Donald Trump And Paul Ryan Look Ready For Health Care Bill Defeat

The House GOP’s bill for repealing and replacing ObamaCare, TrumpCare or RyanCare or whatever you want to call it is apparently the worst piece of legislation some people have ever read.

The statement above is from the lips of a Republican.

At this very moment, President Donald Trump, his army of counselors – Kellyanne Conway and Reince Priebus – are scrambling to deliver on one of his biggest campaign promises – get rid of the Affordable Care Act and replace it with the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

However, many political experts, are doubtful that the president will get a win. At this point even the brash billionaire is uncertain he will come out on top.

Speaking from the Oval Office Friday morning, Trump said he has no idea what will happen with the upcoming vote and added: “We’ll have to see what happens.”

The bill was scheduled to go up for a vote on Thursday night, but Speaker Paul Ryan canceled it because it did not have enough support.

Early Friday morning, Ryan learned that he was no closer to getting the whip count he has been praying for.

A few minutes ago, the health care vote received two major blows. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.), a top House Republican, said he opposed the bill.

He explained: “Seven years after enactment of Obamacare, I wanted to support legislation that made positive changes to rescue health care in America.”

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) is also against the piece of legislation, but he had harsher words to explain his decision.

He shared: “It is one of the worst bills I have seen in my 30 years as a county commissioner, legislator, district attorney and now congressman.”

The Republican leadership can only afford to lose 22 votes – thus far – they are facing 34 House Republicans who will not be swayed to back the bill.

President Trump said if the bill fails he will move on to other items on his agenda.