Donald Trump and Julian Assange Bump Heads in Recent WikiLeaks Release

The recent release of founder Julian Assange’s website WikiLeaks containing major CIA files labeled “Zero Day” has set off alarms around the nation – most personally the White House.

“These documents depict seriously compromising data which illustrate methods the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) uses to conduct spying, investigating, preventative, and offensive measures against hacks, international, and domestic terrorism” an inside source has stated.

According to our sources, these documents also include claims and details explaining why and how the CIA uses “smart TV’s” with cameras like the Samsung TV to spy on customers, eavesdrop on conversations, and other invasive measures arguably in violation of many American constitutional rights of privacy.

Perhaps, some of the most frightening details found in these files claim to allegedly contain evidence which depicts American government personnel as well as hired contractors utilizing technology, authority, and evasive techniques to frame “Russian hackers” into being responsible for recent hacking attempts aimed at the United States.

Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary, has said that President Trump is “Very concerned about these allegations” and that they are looking into these claims. However, considering “allegations” are all they would call it, Americans appear none the less at ease.

Insiders have also reported that several U.S. officials have already validated the authenticity of many of these documents, and are “Deeply concerned for our nation’s future.”

In retrospect, a lot of Trump antagonists and supporters alike are wondering why the sudden “change of tone” towards WikiLeaks when it was just last year that Trump praised WikiLeaks as a major contributor, and helpful source of free, accessible information.

That is, in light of the Clinton emails it released which appeared to have worked in his favor. And, though hypocritical as it might be, Trump has stated: “This is different.”