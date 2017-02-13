Donald Trump Adviser Michael Flynn Resigns, David Petraeus Might Replace Him

Donald Trump is getting ready to dump his National Security Adviser Michael Flynn after it was revealed that he had discussed lifting the current sanctions against Russia with an ambassador from Vladimir Putin’s country before the business mogul was even sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. Moreover, members of the Obama administration had discussed Flynn’s ties to Russia as a potential problem with Trump team. According to experts, it is unlikely that Flynn will be able to hold his job for more than seven days.

Jared Kushner, who is Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, has been leading the search for a replacement. The new president is expected to meet with retired Gen. David Petraeus at the White House on Tuesday.

Petraeus could bring a lot to the table; he is well respected in his field although his reputation was tarnished in recent years after he was accused of leaking classified information to a mistress.

However, his expertise in matters of national security has never been questioned. For an administration that is obsessed with cable news and appearances, Petraeus is familiar with the media and is used to appearing on talk shows.

The former general was running to become Trump’s secretary of state, but the New Yorker eventually picked businessman Rex Tillerson for the coveted job. Flynn’s future has been a source a lot of confusion in the past 24 hours. Monday morning, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on MSNBC and said that the president has full confidence in his NSA adviser.

Hours later, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer came out to say that the former reality star was evaluating the situation.

Update: National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has resigned from his post following the recent revelations.