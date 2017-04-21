Donald Trump Addresses Paris Attack – Karim Cheurfi Revealed As Perpetrator

Donald Trump addressed the Paris attack perpetrated by Karim Cheurfi who has been given the name Abu Yusuf al-Baljiki by ISIS.

On Thursday, Cheurfi, a known criminal by French authorities, opened fire on three police officers at the Champs-Elysees in France killing one and wounding two people – including a tourist.

The identities of the officer and the victims, who are still in the hospital, have not been released to the press.

The French media has revealed that Cheurfi, 39, a resident of Chelles, Seine-et-Marne, was killed by the police on the scene of the crime.

Le Parisien and Le Monde are reporting that in 2001, Cheurfi was thrown behind bars after shooting at police officers.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but only served 15. He was recently interrogated by the police after he took to social media saying he was looking for guns to kill officers.

French President François Hollande spoke to the nation and said that Cheurfi targeted law enforcers and said he believes the “attack is terror-related.”

ISIS issued a statement claiming responsibility for the killing and called Cheurfi by the name Abu Yusuf al-Baljiki and said he was one of their militants.

President Trump responded to the deadly shooting while taking part in a news conference alongside Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

POTUS said: “Our condolences from our country to the people of France.”

Mr. Trump added: “Again, it’s happening, it seems. I just saw it as I was walking in, so that’s a terrible thing. And that’s a very, very terrible thing that’s going on in the world today. But it looks like another terrorist attack. And what can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong and we have to be vigilant, and I’ve been saying it for a long time.”

Trump and Hollande do not have a warm relationship, so, it is not known if the two leaders spoke by phone.

The attack comes just days ahead of France’s presidential election.

On Sunday, Frenchmen head to the voting booth to pick Hollande’s successor.