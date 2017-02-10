Donald And Melania Trump Welcome Shinzo And Akie Abe In Epic Fashion At Mar-A-Lago

Donald and Melania Trump gave the media the photos they have been waiting for. Mr. and Mrs. Trump posed together onboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie. First Lady Melania Trump is a former model, and she reminded the world of that, maybe a bit too much, according to some. The Slovene-born beauty wore a sophisticated black shirt, probably from her favorite designer, Ralph Lauren, white trousers, an overcoat, and a pair of wide sunglasses.

Advertisement

Melania, who has been in New York with her ten-year-old son, Barron, flew to Maryland to meet her spouse and the Abe couple. This is the first time Mrs. Trump traveled to the Washington area since her husband was sworn in as the 45th president on January 20th.

The businesswoman arrived on the tarmac with her enormous shades on which she removed to kiss POTUS on the cheek and promptly put them back up to walk to the plane.

Many are once more blasting Mrs. Trump’s love of sunglasses. One person asked, why is she wearing those things as if she was a Hollywood celebrity?

Another person wondered – did she not see what Akie Abe was wearing? A third puzzled commentator paused the following question – is Melania taking part in New York fashion week?

The Trumps and the Abes will spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago where the two men are set to play golf. At a bilateral news conference with Trump, earlier in the day, Abe said: “I’m looking forward for our weekend in Florida with Donald. We will play golf together. My scores in golf is not up to the level of Donald at all, but my policy is never up, never in. Always aiming for the cup, never to just the goal with the shortcuts and short chops.”

President Trump and Melania took part in a brief news conference on Air Force One where POTUS spoke about his decision to sign a new immigration ban and Iran. Trump was asked about his national security adviser Michael Flynn who discussed lifting the sanctions with Russia before he took office. Trump declined to answer and returned to his seat.

Advertisement

Jared Kushner, his wife, Ivanka, and their children will join President Trump and the Japanese prime minister for the weekend getaway at Mar-a-Lago. Will Barron be there? That is a mystery.