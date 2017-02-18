Donald And Melania Trump Take The Show To Florida For Fiery Rally

Melania Trump made a surprise appearance at President Donald Trump’s fiery rally in Melbourne, Florida moments ago. Dressed in a bright red sleeveless dress, Mrs. Trump with her signature shades, delighted the crowd at the airport as she descended Air Force One with the 45th President of the United States. First lady Melania Trump, who is known to be a reluctant speech giver, kicked off her husband’s rally with the Lord’s Prayer – a move that seemed to shock the brash billionaire.

Advertisement

The businesswoman went on to present her agenda as the first spouse. Barron’s mother reiterated what Mr. Trump said in his chaotic press conference a few days ago; she will be focusing on women’s issues.

Mr. Trump claimed Melania would be collaborating with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, on matters such child care, cyberbullying, and finding ways to empower female business leaders.

Melania said in her brief speech: “I’m committed to creating and supporting initiatives dear to my heart, which will have the impact on women and children all around the world.” The former model went on to say that POTUS will keep his promise of making America great again by creating opportunities for everyone. She stated: “My husband is creating a country of great safety and prosperity.”

Mrs. Trump ushered her spouse to the podium with a hug and a kiss. President Trump told the audience that he was not expecting his wife to say the Lord’s Prayer, but he thought it was a lovely gesture. He immediately launched into a rant against the fake media, fake news, and promised to repeal “the disaster that is Obamacare” and start building the wall very soon.

Advertisement

After the speech in Melbourne, the first couple flew to Palm Beach for another great weekend at the “Winter White House.”