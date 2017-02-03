Donald And Melania Trump Reunite At Mar-a-Lago, Where Is Barron Trump?

They reunited, and it feels so good, after ten days apart, Melania and Donald Trump are back together again. The first couple met on the tarmac of an airport in Palm Beach in Florida, and many were quick to notice that 10-year-old Barron Trump was absent. Melania Trump made a bold statement in a bright red flowing cape dress and matching flat shoes. The first lady greeted her husband with a smile and a kiss on the cheek as he slowly descended from Air Force One.

The couple spoke briefly before Mr. Trump turned to the crowd to brag about becoming president. The 70-year-old real estate magnate said: “I told you I’d win that election.” The pair will be spending the weekend in Mar-a-Lago, a stunning 110,000-square-foot property which boasts of 126 rooms that Mr. Trump purchased from Ella Letitia Merriweather, the late heiress of General Foods.

The first family will be attending the biggest event of the Palm Beach social season – the annual Red Cross Ball. This is where all of this story becomes a bit silly. The money raised from the event will benefit dozens of refugees who are stranded at airports all across America. Indeed, Mr. Trump will be paying $50,000 to attend a dinner to raise money to solve a mess he created – see the irony here.

The refugees and green card holders are stuck at airports because of a travel or Muslim ban he put in place last week that blocks refugees from seven countries from entering America. A Red Cross spokeswoman explained how they would use the funds collected at the gathering: “We will provide basic support to stranded travelers affected by the order, including providing food and water at ports of entry; blankets, toiletries and other aid; and health, mental health, and spiritual care services.”

The ball costs $400,000, including $200,000 to rent the property, and is expected to raise about one million dollars for the Red Cross. Attendees at the ball include several ambassadors, the entire Trump clan, Prince Charles and Princess Camilla, members of the Italian dynasty Bourbon-Two Sicilies kingdom, and the Duke and Dutchess of Marlborough.