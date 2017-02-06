Donald And Melania Trump Mocked By Sophie Turner, As FLOTUS Returns To NYC To Be With Barron

Melania Trump is being mocked on social media by English actress Sophie Turner and many others. This is how the Sophie Turner-Melania Trump viral tweet unfolded. In early January, the person behind the Twitter handle @81 posted a Donald and Melania Trump photo at a red carpet event for the Make A Wish Foundation. Under the picture, the person asked: “Name a better duo? I’ll wait.” Many followers were quick to point to Michelle and Barack Obama.

Some commenters named Joe Biden and Mr. Obama and Batman and Robin. Others turned the little game into something a bit more violent. For example, a person said a better duo would be a plugged toaster and bath filled with water or the combination of bleach and ammonia, or the Titanic and a giant iceberg.

Sophie Turner, famous for her role in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones and X-Men: Apocalypse, took down Donald and Melania Trump in one tweet. The British star said that sticking a fork in an electric socket.

The tweet went viral with thousands of likes and retweets. Turner has been given the title of queen for bashing Donald and Melania.

In related Melania Trump news, it has been confirmed that minutes after appearing a disappointing Super Bowl party with her husband, she flew back to Trump Tower to be with their son, Barron. Over the weekend, Mrs. Trump was seen in a stunning pink gown as she attended the Red Cross Ball in in the midst of protests of the president’s Muslim ban.

Name a better duo? I'll wait . 😴 pic.twitter.com/zuHGYNm6eO — ㅤ (@81) January 26, 2017

The following day, the former model again accompanied by POTUS attended a Super Bow event which was cut short. According to several reporters, who were traveling with the billionaire, he abruptly left the gathering because it had looked like the Atlanta Falcons were going to beat the Patriots. However, the Trump-backed team was able to turn things around.

It is not known when will Melania will make another public appearance.