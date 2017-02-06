FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Home » Entertainment

Donald And Melania Trump Mocked By Sophie Turner, As FLOTUS Returns To NYC To Be With Barron

Dylan Fisher Posted On 02/06/2017
0
31 Views
0


Donald Trump Melania Trump Super Bowl 51Credit: Getty

Melania Trump is being mocked on social media by English actress Sophie Turner and many others. This is how the Sophie Turner-Melania Trump viral tweet unfolded. In early January, the person behind the Twitter handle @81 posted a Donald and Melania Trump photo at a red carpet event for the Make A Wish Foundation. Under the picture, the person asked: “Name a better duo? I’ll wait.” Many followers were quick to point to Michelle and Barack Obama.

Advertisement

Some commenters named Joe Biden and Mr. Obama and Batman and Robin. Others turned the little game into something a bit more violent. For example, a person said a better duo would be a plugged toaster and bath filled with water or the combination of bleach and ammonia, or the Titanic and a giant iceberg.

Sophie Turner, famous for her role in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones and X-Men: Apocalypse, took down Donald and Melania Trump in one tweet. The British star said that sticking a fork in an electric socket.

The tweet went viral with thousands of likes and retweets. Turner has been given the title of queen for bashing Donald and Melania.

In related Melania Trump news, it has been confirmed that minutes after appearing a disappointing Super Bowl party with her husband, she flew back to Trump Tower to be with their son, Barron. Over the weekend, Mrs. Trump was seen in a stunning pink gown as she attended the Red Cross Ball in in the midst of protests of the president’s Muslim ban.

The following day, the former model again accompanied by POTUS attended a Super Bow event which was cut short. According to several reporters, who were traveling with the billionaire, he abruptly left the gathering because it had looked like the Atlanta Falcons were going to beat the Patriots. However, the Trump-backed team was able to turn things around.

Advertisement

It is not known when will Melania will make another public appearance.

Post Views: 31




You may also like
Donald Trump Gets Slammed By Drake At London Concert
02/06/2017
Donald Trump White House Dissed By Super Bowl Winner Martellus Bennett
02/06/2017
Donald Trump Is A Fraud, Says Bernie Sanders
02/06/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.