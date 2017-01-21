Donald And Melania Trump First Dance At Inaugural Ball Lights Up Social Media

Like children on the playground, social media sometimes has no mercy, that is what Donald Trump has been forced to learn in the past two hours. Trump is addicted to Twitter, and the flood of tweets coming in mocking his dance moves are ugly. Some of the comments are so hurtful they might just make him dump his Twitter account – who are we kidding? Trump will never stop tweeting. The Donald has become a laughingstock after millions watched him take part in three inaugural balls with his stunning wife, Melania Trump.

The 45th president and the first lady, wearing a Hervé Pierre gown, attended the Freedom Inaugural Ball and the Liberty Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center. The couple later drove to the Salute to Our Armed Forces gala at the National Building Museum where they danced with America’s finest – Army Staff Sgt Jose A. Medina, US Navy Petty Officer Second Class Catherine Cartmell, and Air Force Master Sergeant Tiffany Bradbury.

Mr. and Mrs. Trump were joined by the First and Second families at all three events. The world watched as the tough-talking New York billionaire showed off his fancy dance moves as the classic 1969 tune “My Way” written by Paul Anka and popularized by Frank Sinatra was performed by Tony Orlando. President Trump danced for less than a minute, and that was enough to give birth to insults, mockeries, and memes that will live on for forever.

Here is a compilation of some of the tweets that received the most Likes and retweets. One person said: “Donald Trump dances the way I walked around the hospital after my hernia surgery.”

A second added: “Donald Trump’s Dance moves are horrible eye yi,yi,yi!”

Another tweet read: “All that money Trump got.!he couldn’t spend some on learning two dance moves before he insulted himself & his wife on TV! lol #InauguralBall.”

Someone joked: “Trump and Melania’s dance is like that middle school dance where the boy doesn’t know what do to, just moves with music lol.”

Here is the last tweet that made headlines: “Is he paying Rick Perry to teach him how to dance?”

Trump might take time from his busy schedule to answer all of the comments bashing his dance moves.