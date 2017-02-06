Donald And Melania Trump Attend Super Bowl 51 Party Without Barron

Melania Trump and Donald Trump attended a lavish Super Bowl 51 party sans Barron Trump at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach Sunday night. Melania Trump, who was dressed in a light blue sweater, white chino pants, and matching pumps, stood out at the event. As the first couple arrived at the gathering, they were greeted by the Palm Beach Central High School marching band and several cheerleaders who danced and jumped around to entertain them.

Trump once more left his wife Melania behind and walked closer to the cheerleaders to tell them “great job” and asked, “who is gonna win?” The crowd yelled “The Patriots!” There were many wealthy donors at the event and several members of his administration including the White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

Priebus sat at Trump’s table, which was adorned with football-themed decor including dozens of pig skins and football goalposts. Mr. Trump looked unhappy at the event and rarely spoke to Melania and Priebus.

It is easy to understand why POTUS was not pleased, for most of the game, it had looked almost certain that the Atlanta Falcons would defeat the New England Patriots. The game, which had a lot of tension, ended with a historic win by the New England Patriots after a Super Bowl first ever overtime (the two teams were tied at 28-28). The final score was 34 – 28.

However, there is a significant possibility that The Donald learned that his friend, Tom Brady, won his 5th Vince Lombardi trophy several minutes after it happened. According to reporters who were at West Palm Beach, Trump was not thrilled by the fact that the Falcons were leading and left the party in the third quarter.

Few minutes after the game ended, he tweeted: “What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!” Early Sunday morning, President Trump was very active on Twitter blasting Washington state district court judge James Robart, who halted his executive order on immigration. The mogul wrote: “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!’

The billionaire added: “I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!”

It will be a big party when the Pats travel to the White House.