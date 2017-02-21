Don Lemon Hits Ami Horowitz Over Sweden Documentary That Misled Donald Trump

CNN’s Don Lemon got into a heated exchange with Ami Horowitz, the filmmaker, who sparked an international incident between the leaders and people of Sweden and President Donald Trump. Last night, Mr. Lemon, who has been given the title of fake news by Mr. Trump, found a way to make headlines for the second time in less than three days. Mr. Horowitz is the man behind the controversial documentary called “Stockholm Syndrome” that apparently shed light on the rise of crime in Sweden since the arrival of refugees from the Middle East.

Last week, Mr. Horowitz was a guest on Tucker Carlson’s nightly program where he talked about Sweden and its immigration policy. Mr. Trump watched the segment and was confused by what he heard and appeared at a rally on Saturday where spoke about a nonexisting terrorist attack that occurred in the European country.

Trump said in Florida: “You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden.Sweden, who would believe this?” Confused people, including Swedish politicians, flocked to social media to ask Trump what on earth he was talking about?

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt said in a tweet that he believes that Trump must have been smoking something to invent these lies. The host of “CNN Tonight” asked the filmmaker, where did he get the questionable crime stats he used in the documentary?

The 50-year-old television personality said: “Let’s talk about the numbers. We looked at the stats from the U.S. State Department. Here’s what we learned: Crime rose about 7% from 2015; much of that was non-violent computer fraud and vandalism. In 2015 violent crime would decrease slightly.” The Louisiana native asked Horowitz: “Where did you get your infrmation and did you get the official numbers?”

Horowitz claimed he used data from Swedish Brå, an agency under the Ministry of Justice, unsatisfied by the answers, Lemon started a lengthy debate which seemed never to end.

Friday, Lemon became the news after he tore into Trump supporter Dennard Paris as they were taking part in a segment about the eye-popping cost for the American taxpayers to protect President Donald Trump and his large family and their lavish lifestyle.

The conservative commentator claimed the story was fake news prompting Lemon to shut it all down, tell his viewer’s goodnight, and leave the set.