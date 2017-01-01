Don Lemon Gets Drunk, Ear Pierced On Live TV

Don Lemon is officially the drunkest TV personality of the year. Last night, CNN had its annual crazy New Year’s Eve live televised event from New Orleans in Louisiana. The show, which was hosted by Brooke Baldwin and Mr. Lemon, took place at The Spotted Cat where people were drunk, tipsy, and talking too much. During the live broadcast, a series of bizarre things occurred. The first included Baldwin and Lemon sharing a very hot and heavy dance that went viral.

Twitter was on fire and wondering, are the two TV anchors dating? Secondly, the CNN journalist accepted a dare from Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin to either get a tattoo or piercing as the cameras rolled. Viewers watched in horror as Lemon screamed and asked the person bowing his ear not to dirty his suit with blood. Lemon cried: “If this hurts I’m going to be so mad.” Baldwin replied by: “Is your mother watching? I bet your mom is… Momma Lemon, I don’t know what he’s thinking. At least it’s just his ear, you know what I’m saying?’”

The third weird moment from the program occurred exactly at midnight as the crowd was singing “Auld Lang Syne.” A very intoxicated Lemon started sharing his thoughts on the election and Donald Trump. Lemon said it was a terrible year because Trump won the election. He went on to call Mr. Trump a lightweight and stated that the 45th president was as dumb as a rock.

He said: “Happy New Year! Oh my God! I need a little more — pour me a little more, a little more. Perfect. That had a big head on it. I can’t hear a damn thing. So, 2016 was awful…” As Lemon was talking, CNN was embarrassed by the comments and cut his mic off and turned to the fireworks.

Lemon continued to take one tequila shot after another as he mingled with people at the bar and talked about odd things. He went on to share some very personal things. He said his new resolutions are to be less self-centered and to have a lasting relationship.

Despite being intoxicated, Baldwin looked stunned by the comments and asked Lemon if he was not revealing too much. The #DrunkDonLemon hashtag trended for hours and according to other reporters from the soirée, after the show ended Lemon drank, even more, alcohol.