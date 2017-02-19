Don Lemon Ends Show After Trump Supporter Paris Dennard Calls Out ‘Fake News’

Don Lemon ended his show early and walked off the set after a very heated conversation with one of Donald Trump’s supporters. Friday night, the outspoken CNN anchor hosted a panel with several Democrats and Republicans including Maria Cardona, Karine Jean-Pierre, and Paris Dennard. The guests were discussing the fact that it costs American taxpayers a fortune to protect the Trump family. A recent report published by Judicial Watch, a conservative group that monitored the cost of Obama’s travel expenses, claimed almost 100 million dollars were spent to protect the former POTUS, the first lady, and their two children during the eight years they were in the White House.

Judicial Watch said the amount would skyrocket for Mr. Trump, his wife, and children because of the trips to Mar-a-Lago, Melania and Barron still living in New York, and Eric and Donald Jr.’s trips overseas. The cost of protecting FLOTUS and Barron at the Trump Tower is $183 million a year. Every weekend in Florida costs about $10 million.

Jean-Pierre said this is hypocritical because Mr. Trump often slammed Obama for wasting money to go golfing. Dennard turned to Lemon and said: “I think this is fake news. This is not a news story.”

The host of “CNN Tonight,” who has been singled out by Mr. Trump this week for being a fake reporter, replied by: “Do you actually know what the definition of fake news is?”

Bravo @donlemon! Guest should undergo "extreme vetting" to be sure they know what 'fake news' even is. https://t.co/XXN2N7EQTp — Alternative NOAA (@altNOAA) February 19, 2017

Dennard responded: “What we’re doing right now.” The television personality said, “Ok, thank you very much everyone. Thanks for watching. Have a great weekend. Good night all,” and walked off the set.

Many of Lemon fans are blaming the incident on alcohol. They claimed that it was Friday night, so maybe he was in a rush to enjoy his weekend – the world has seen him get drunk on live television while hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special from New Orleans.