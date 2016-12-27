Don Lemon Asks Donald Trump Adviser About Lack Of Stars For Inauguration

Don Lemon has dared to criticize the next president of the United States, and people expect him to retaliate on Twitter in the next few hours. Mr. Lemon, the current host of “CNN Tonight,” had an interesting conversation about the media’s relation – well, lack of, with Donald Trump on “New Day.” Tuesday morning, the television personality was joined by co-anchor Poppy Harlow and Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. Lemon said that it was not acceptable that as the president-elect of the most powerful country on Earth, Trump has declined to hold a press conference in almost six months – but then again, who is counting?

Advertisement

Instead, the outspoken billionaire has been using his favorite venue – Twitter – to make every single of his thoughts known. He tweeted about Boeing and caused the company’s shares to collapse, he blasted liberals for removing the word Christmas from official documents, went after President Obama for saying in an alternate universe he could have beaten him in the 2016 election.

Lemon said he was frustrated by Trump’s means of communication. Moreover, he stated that if he ran networks such as CNN, FOX News, and MSNBC he would have made sure that Trump’s tweets were no longer relevant by declining to cover them.

According to the 50-year-old cable TV star, by ignoring Trump’s incendiary tweets, he will be forced like all past presidents to sit down with reporters and answer tough questions about the economy, the Middle East, ISIS, and job creation. Mr. Lemon said: “Listen, I’m not a news executive. But if I were, I would say I would not cover his tweets.”

The Louisiana native added: “Can I say something. That’s the whole point. That’s the strategy. He can’t sit down with the media because then he legitimizes the media which he rallies or rails so much against.”

Harlow disagreed and said that as a reporter she finds whatever the president says or tweets newsworthy. Drucker added that he was tired of Trump’s “daily tweet conference.”

The early hours of CNN were fascinating today; the “Transparent” author also had an interview with Director of Communications for the Presidential Inaugural Committee Boris Epshteyn where he asked him the question on everybody’s mind: Has he secured any famous singer to perform at the inauguration? Epshteyn appeared very uncomfortable and danced around the topic.

He wiggled out of the question by saying: “It’s not Woodstock. It’s not Summer Jam. It’s not a concert, it’s not about the celebrities.”

Advertisement

The truth of the matter is that all the stars, who were approached to perform at the event, said no.