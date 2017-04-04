Don Lemon And Bill O’Reilly Trade Barbs On Twitter Amid Harassment Scandal For Fox News Star

Don Lemon goes after Bill O’Reilly because of the Susan Rice/Donald Trump drama in a Tweet that has thousands of people salivating.

When under attack – follow the Donald Trump method – do all that is possible to change the topic. It is encouraged to create a massive controversy and fight with one of your nemeses.

That is what Mr. O’Reilly attempted to do on Monday – as he is being slammed for allegedly paying women after he sexually harassed them.

Saturday, The New York Times published an explosive piece that revealed five women had received settlements totaling more than $13 million from Mr. O’Reilly for either sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

The conservative political commentator, who is considered the most prominent figure on the Fox News Channel, is facing a significant backlash.

Mr. O’Reilly, who has refused to address the matter, has advertisers like BMW of North America, Untuckit, and Constant Contact fleeing “The O’Reilly Factor” like they were hunted animals.

O’Reilly, who was dubbed the new Bill Cosby, took to Twitter where he picked a fight with CNN’s Don Lemon who said that he will not focus on Trump’s claims that Rice, a former Obama official, illegally “unmasked” his aides.

.@DonLemon: "There's no evidence that backs up the president's original claim" that Pres. Obama wiretapped himhttps://t.co/R2dZMiSAP0 — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) April 4, 2017

Lemon said on his show: “Let us be very clear about this. There is no evidence whatsoever that the Trump team… was spied on illegally. There is no evidence that backs up the president’s original claim. And on this program tonight, we will not insult your intelligence by pretending otherwise, nor will we aid and abet the people who are trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion.”

O’Reilly, who can not get enough of the Rice story, wrote: “CNN’s Don Lemon refuses to cover Susan Rice story.”

False. I did not refuse to cover the story. But I did cover your sexual harassment allegations. Did you? https://t.co/sJ5mQQgx2E — Don Lemon (@donlemon) April 4, 2017

The host of CNN Tonight tweeted: “False. I did not refuse to cover the story. But I did cover your sexual harassment allegations. Did you?”

Not sure how the American people are gaining anything in the midst of all this bickering.