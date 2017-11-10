Dominick Brascia, Who Told The National Enquirer Charlie Sheen Raped Corey Haim, Was Also Accused Of Sexually Abusing Him

Unfortunately, Corey Haim is no longer here with us to shed light on his past abuse. Dominick Brascia, whose name made recent headlines this week when he told the National Enquirer he could name the “A-list” actor accused of raping Corey Haim, was also accused of being Haim’s abuser. Dominick Brascia gave an explosive report stating Charlie Sheen raped Haim during the filming of the movie Lucas. Sheen adamantly denies the allegations. Much of the story Brascia detailed to the National Enquirer mirrored similar allegations Corey Feldman wrote in his memoir Coreyography. Corey Feldman hasn’t publicly named Haim’s abuser. Instead, as Feldman continues with his Truth Campaign (a $10 million fundraiser to provide money for a documentary that will expose pedophilia in Hollywood) he is limiting his focus to those who abused him personally.

The controversy involving Corey Haim and his abuse stems from an episode of The Two Coreys, where an emotional Haim lashed out at his good friend Corey Feldman for the abuse he had suffered as a child in Hollywood. He claimed that Feldman knew about the abuse but did little to protect his friend.

He also made some statements that some have remarked doesn’t actually fit Charlie Sheen’s profile.

During the show, Corey Haim said that Corey Feldman was best friends with Haim’s abuser.

Corey Feldman responded that he was dealing with his own abuse at the time. You may see a video clip from the episode below.

Corey Feldman is working to take down a pedophile ring and has already gone public with two names of men he states abused him. During an interview with NBC’s Matt Lauer, Feldman stated he could name six men he believes make up a pedophile ring. And while others in Hollywood have suggested Corey Haim had been abused by multiple people, his mother, Judy Haim states it was only once and by one person.

Before Dominick Brascia went to the National Enquirer to point fingers at Charlie Sheen, there were reports circulating that he was the close friend of Feldman’s who sexually abused Corey Haim.

Corey Haim’s friend, actor Greg Harrison, had shared a long Facebook post in 2016 (it has since been deleted) saying that Corey Haim confided in him about the abuse. He alleged that Dominick Brascia was the perpetrator.

Greg Harrison names actor/director Dominick Brascia in a supposed rape coverup. https://t.co/OVqILSIsPr via @sheknows — Jkleffler (@phalcongirl) September 28, 2016

After the 2016 allegations naming Dominick Brascia as the perpetrator, he responded publicly stating he didn’t abuse Corey Haim.

Judy Haim has not publicly confirmed those reports or recently come forward to name Brascia as her son’s abuser, but she has publicly stated she does not believe it was Charlie Sheen.What do you think?