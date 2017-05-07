Dolly Parton Confesses She Tried To Kill Herself After Cheating On Husband

In her new memoir, Dolly Parton has revealed that she contemplated suicide after she cheated on husband, Carl Dean. The tell-all ‘Dolly on Dolly’ reads that after her affair was broken, the 71 years old singer became very depressed.

“I was sitting upstairs in my bedroom one afternoon when I noticed in the night-stand drawer my gun that I keep for burglars. I looked at it a long time,” Parton wrote.

Fortunately, according to Parton, her pet dog Popeye prevented her from shooting herself.

Just as she picked up the gun, the little dog came running up the stairs.

The sound of his paws on the floor was what jolted the woman back to reality, and she put the gun down, choosing to pray instead of ending her life.

“I kinda believe Popeye was a spiritual messenger from God,” she added.

Dolly admitted that she had “an open relationship but not sexually” with her husband of more than 50 years.

Rumors say her lover was Gregg Perry, but Parton has never officially disclosed the name of the man with whom she cheated.

“I cried an ocean. But I ain’t gonna talk about it anymore. I’ve got to keep some mystery,” Dolly stated.

The public has also been speculating for a long time that her marriage to Dean is, in fact, a sham.

Sources say that she may have had a secret relationship with her BFF Judy Ogle, but, according to book Doctors to the Stars, the country star will never admit being attracted to Ogle or to any other woman for that matter.

About her marriage being a sham, Parton has stated: “All I will say is that my husband Carl is a wonderful man and we’ll be together till one of us dies.”

Are you sad to hear Dolly Parton fought depression and contemplated suicide?