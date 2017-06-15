Dolce & Gabbana Promotes $245 T-Shirts As An Anti-Trump Protest

$245 for a shirt? Here, take my money! We imagine that’s how Dolce & Gabbana fans reacted when they saw the new #boycottdolce&gabbana product, a response that the brand served to critics of its association with First Lady Melania Trump.

The Italian fashion house turned out to be one of the latest targets of anti-Trump consumers, who called up for a boycott, upset by the fact that Melania Trump has repeatedly worn its clothes.

The First Lady topped a $51,500 D&G coat to the G-7 Summit in Italy and is seen in a $2,900 blazer in her official White House portrait, so Melania’s relationship with Dolce & Gabbana is tight and the brand seems to enjoy the exposure, no matter the consequences.

Designer Stefano Gabbana often praised Melania’s fashion taste and posted photos of Donald Trump’s wife wearing D&G garments to his personal Instagram account with the hashtag #DGWoman.

Although it doesn’t have an official political orientation, Dolce & Gabbana was heavily criticized for their apparent support of the administration, but the brand’s newest response is quite brilliant and hilarious.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #BOYCOTTDOLCEGABBANA ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #fakenews #realtshirt Will be today on our online store ❤️❤️ A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Last week it announced the sale of a t-shirt that makes fun of the boycott, by having imprinted the words #BOYCOTT DOLCE & GABBANA and selling for a ‘casual’ $245.

The brand also released videos of fake protests, that are lookalike with the ones in Pepsi’s Kendall Jenner ad, stimulating a possible boycott.

Giving more exposure to the product, Stefano Gabbana has promoted the t-shirt and the larger campaign on his personal Instagram account with the hashtags #fakenews #realtshirt. Also, his bio is made of the #boycottdolce&gabbana hashtag and a laughing-crying face.

Funny indeed, but isn’t this a step too much in the wrong direction?