Home » Lifestyle

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Diagnosed With Stage 2 Throat Cancer: ‘I Cannot Breathe’

Nick Markus Posted On 09/15/2017
dog the bounty hunterSource: thesun.co.uk

In an emotional letter, the star claimed that she cannot breathe because of a tumor that is growing in her throat. Duane ‘The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman’s wife Beth was diagnosed with stage two throat cancer. We have learned that she is supposed to undergo surgery this weekend.

The reality TV celeb opened up about the diagnosis in an emotional letter addressed to her fans.

‘I have been dealing with my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,’ Chapman started.

She explained that she dealt with an annoying cough for months until finally, a routine checkup revealed that she has cancer.

The tumor in her throat blocks her breathing, and so, the medical specialists recommended that she undergoes an emergency surgery before it can spread.

Despite the grim diagnosis, Chapman assured her fans that she is keeping her head high and her hopes up.

She went on to speak words filled with positivity, saying that she’s dealt with a lot in her life and knows to be strong no matter what.

Chapman is determined to fight the disease and end up victorious not only for her but also for her family.

After all, her hubby and kids are all counting on her to be by their side for many years to come.

Finally, she expressed her gratitude for being surrounded by so many friends and family members who love and care a lot for her, especially now, during these dark times.

2 Comments

Shelly
09/15/2017 at 3:06 pm
Reply

Believe me Prayers do Help,(I have been in the dark place as well)
Will Pray for you.
Shelly


Shirrell M. Mccarey
09/15/2017 at 2:21 pm
Reply

Beth you hang in there please you give many people hope boy know one knows better than I about cancer some of us deal with this in many different ways just wanting to shower you with love and understanding we are rallying around you with strength . God bless you dear sister.


