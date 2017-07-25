Does Tyga Have A New Girlfriend?

As we all know by now, Tyga and Kylie are over, and they’ve been split up for over six months. Although the rapper has moved on from the 19-year-old reality star, he appears to be interested in women with similar physical characteristics. The rapper was recently spotted with a woman who shares the same musical roots as him.

According to the publication, Hollywood Life, not long after releasing his latest record, “B***h, I’m the S**t,” the rapper was seen with the singer Anitta, who everyone thinks looks exactly like Jenner.

It’s possible that Tyga just has a particular “type,” because all of the women he dates always have black hair and is either Hispanic or Caucasian.

Anyone that has been following the rapper for a period will remember his ex-girlfriend, Demi Rose, who hails from the United Kingdom.

Demi and Kylie look like they could be twins, considering they both have black hair and brown eyes, and both are models.

The pair was seen together, but the rapper or the singer haven’t confirmed if they’re an item yet. The couple was photographed while working in the studio together and also heading out for some food at the restaurant, Nobu in Los Angeles.

At the moment, it’s possible that it might just be a musical collaboration, but we may see the musical duo together sometime in the future.

And while Tyga is busy releasing new music and hanging out with fellow music artists, Kylie Jenner was just dealing with a social media troll who apparently got access to explicit photos of the 19-year-old. However, she appears unfazed and continues to do her thing as usual.