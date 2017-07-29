Does The Game Think Lavar Ball Is A Scammer?

The Game isn’t pleased! In case you haven’t been following sports entrepreneurialism; lately, retired basketball player, Laval Ball, is making a lot of money from his son Lonzo who just created his own shoe that goes for $495 a pair. The family is set to make a ton of money, but The Game ordered some of the shoes and isn’t happy they didn’t arrive.

The legendary rapper was determined to get an answer for his problem and wrote a comment on one of Lavar Ball’s posts with him and his son sitting together.

The Game explained on his Instagram, “Ordered shoes for my son & his friends in May, n they never came.”

It’s not likely the famous rapper is that worried about the arrival of the shoes, but we can’t help but wonder if he’s a bit upset over not getting the product he ordered.

Anybody who’s paid for a product that never came knows the feeling.

It’s like you’ve been scammed!

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #thegame #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

However, the retired basketball player hasn’t reached out to The Game’s comment.

To be fair, it’s not like Lavar is responsible for the shipping and handling of the product.

That will be outsourced to another company; Lavar and his son will not have access to the management of the shipping company.

With that being said, if you’re setting out to be a good businessman, you want to make sure your clients are getting the services that they need.

A producer has to reach out to his customers and make sure they’re happy at every step of the way, that way they always come back when they want something new.

It’s how you build a loyal base of clients! Business 101. On another note, who’s willing to pay $500 for a pair of basketball shoes? That’s a lot of money for a pair of kicks, that’s practically robbery!