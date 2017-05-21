FREE NEWSLETTER
Does She Miss Her Boy Toy? Mariah Carey Posts Intimate Flashback Friday Picture With Bryan Tanaka!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/21/2017
Even though it looked like everything between them was over and that Mariah Carey was moving on with her old love Nick Cannon, the star is still looking back to what it was and what it could have been. The diva took to social media to post a throwback of her and her ex-boy toy Bryan Tanaka!

The 47 years old singer shared a Flashback Friday picture featuring her former boyfriend, backup dancer Bryan Tanaka.

The photo was of her and the younger man sharing a frozen hot chocolate, and the caption simply read: “#fbf.”

#fbf

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

As fans may already know, Bryan and Mariah, whose relationship was documented on her reality TV show, Mariah’s World, split back in April.

Sources say the reason for their break-up was that Tanaka was very jealous over the fact that Carey seemed to still have a close relationship with her former husband, Nick Cannon.

Carey herself stated in an interview earlier this month that she and Nick are always “together when it counts.”

“We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing,” she added.

Cannon also added that he is trying to become a great father and the best version of himself.

“I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl, but I think, as mature adults, I think we just operate better with the way things are right now,” Cannon went on, admitting that feelings are still there.

It seemed like we all knew what was going on – Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon decided to give their romance another try and the artist dumped the much younger Tanaka.

But now that she posted such an intimate snap of them on Instagram, it’s hard to say what is really going on in her life.

Do you think Carey misses Tanaka? Are they in fact back together?

Stay with us to find out as we keep you posted.

