Does K. Michelle Want Back In On ‘Love And Hip Hop?’

K. Michelle made more than one epic exit on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” even after she landed her own show. Sources say that “K. Michelle: My Life” isn’t doing so well in the ratings department (even with all of the friend, relationship, and career drama), so when the singer came back a few seasons ago it was to test the waters on if she can return to one of the most viewed reality shows on cable TV.

When K. Michelle was featured in a couple episodes years ago, she clashed with almost every other cast mate she came in contact with, the only exception being Joseline Hernandez.

The rejected homecoming sent the R&B songstress on another one of her social media rants where she vowed to “never” return to “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” again.

Now that her spin-off is multiple seasons deep but not making much noise, insiders claim that K. Michelle desperately needs to get along with her ex-co-stars.

What better way to be accepted back into her old friend group with Mimi Faust and archenemy Rasheeda Frost than to stray away from public enemy number one: Joseline Hernandez.

It’s true that K. Michelle and Joseline were close flirty friends at one point, but when it comes to fame: all is fair in love and hip-hop.

The musician basically threw Joseline under the bus when she exposed her for being on drugs after Joseline attacked her for “simply having dinner” with producer Mona Scott Young (who Joseline is no longer fond of).

K. Michelle’s rant was reportedly a strategic move to get in the good graces of Mona, Mimi, and whoever else hates the Puerto Rican Princess.

Now that she’s playing against Joseline she may have a story line good enough to get back on the show and friends to help her. Do you think K. Michelle really wants to return to “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” or is she done for good?