Does K. Michelle Know More About The R. Kelly Situation Than She’s Leading On? The Singer Is Staying Mum On Her Ex!

K. Michelle once called R. Kelly her mentor. The two both denied that it turned into anything more but it was later on revealed that something intimate went on. Now that the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer has found himself back in hot water; his female protege has been staying silent, but a producer is alleging that she knows more than what she’s leading on.

According to Fameolous, a man that claims to be a producer that worked with the artist alleges that K. Michelle used to show up for sessions in sunglasses and a bottle of liquor after being beaten by R. Kelly.

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” alum has always been open about R. Kelly mentoring her about the music industry. At a concert, the singer let the secret out of the box that it was more than that when she posted his photo while singing about her exes (including A-list star Idris Elba).

The montage of men were very strategically placed, when Kelly’s photo was up, the singer’s lyrics included “he wanted to control me.”

This is important because it goes along with the allegations that the 50-year-old has a group of women under his control who he promises to assist in obtaining a successful music career.

Sources say that K. Michelle wants her name to be left out of it as much as possible. She doesn’t want to tarnish her career or offend the person who helped her at one time.

Some people call the accusations BS. They think that if K. Michelle can out her ex-boyfriend Memphitz Wright for abuse then she would surely be vocal about R. Kelly.

Either way, it seems like K. Michelle is more worried about Joseline Hernandez and clapping back at haters on Instagram than any of this speculated drama anyway. What do you think?