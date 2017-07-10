Does Chanel West Coast Have Beef With Nicki Minaj?

By now you’ve probably heard that the girl with the one of a kind laugh from “Ridiculousness,” also known as Chanel West Coast, is one of the newest members joining Hollywood’s edition of VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop” franchise. The 28-year-old rapper just hinted at having beef with a very famous label mate.

In a recent interview with In Touch Weekly, Chanel was asked if she would collaborate with fellow Young Money musician Nicki Minaj to which she responds: “In the past, I would have said yes. I don’t know how much she wants to collaborate with me.”

The actress went on to state that she thinks that Minaj is “dope” and if she wanted to she would come together with the award-winning artist. She never went on to explain what that beef is concerning but she did hint to watch the show which gives an idea on what the discord may be about — Safaree Samuels.

It’s very likely that she may work on a project with the hit maker and that might not sit well with Nicki although they are both signed to Lil Wayne.

She also gives a bit of insight on who else she wants to create music with.

Chanel West Coast really wants to do a song with another new “Love and Hip Hop” addition, Keyshia Cole. The rapper says that she’s always been a huge fan of her music and wants to hop on a track together.

The LHH newbie doesn’t go without saying what she’s most excited for and how she got the gig in the first place: through Nikki Mudarris.

Miss Nikki Baby is a close friend of Chanel and got her on the show. If you don’t recall, Nikki also dated Minaj’s ex Safaree Samuels and that could be another reason why the “No Frauds” singer isn’t too fond of the “Ridiculousness” star.

West Coast added that fans will get to see who she is as a person and a professional hip hop head. This season of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” is already gearing up to be the most unique one yet.