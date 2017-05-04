Does Brad Pitt Suffer From An Infectious Life-Threatening Disease? He’s Visibly Wasting Away!!

Brad Pitt’s dramatic weight loss has been worrying his close ones who fear the actor is struggling with a life-threatening illness!

The 53 years old man started seeing an infectious disease specialist at the end of 2016, and now, his friends fear that his gaunt look is a sign whatever he’s dealing with medically is getting worse!

Source: radaronline.com

One such concerned friend stated that “Brad stops by every few days, and each time he looks like he’s dropped another couple of pounds. He’s disappearing before our eyes!”

The insider added that Pitt also looks like he’s in pain all the time, his hands shake, and he moves around like “an old man.”

It is very shocking to see him like this considering he’s usually the muscled-up action hero!

One medical expert has estimated that Brad has lost about 25 pounds and now weights around 160, which is not too bad, but only because he still has some muscle mass. Meanwhile, his waist measures only 32-34 inches – way too small for his 5-foot- 11 height.

Apparently, Brad has brushed off his weight loss by claiming he is working on a sculpting project at the art studio and he is so focused that forgets to eat sometimes.

But his close pals think it’s scary how skinny he’s become.

“Brad’s clothes hang off his bony shoulders, and his belt is too big to hold up his jeans,” one source said, adding that the change is too drastic for it to be a cause of forgetting to eat dinner.

But Pitt was also spotted entering a Beverly Hills medical center that specializes in infectious diseases.

“Brad still won’t say why he goes,” complained the source, explaining that the actor looks desperate to prove he’s fine but he definitely is not!

The source also shared that even his kids, who now live with Jolie, were shocked to see “an older and smaller version of the father they grew up with.”