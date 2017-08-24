FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie kate middleton yolanda hadid beyonce drake t.i. chrissy teigen kourtney kardashian Lil Scrappy selena gomez kylie jenner jay-z christina el moussa blac chyna george michael brittany furlan bernice burgos justin bieber brad pitt chris brown camilla parker bowles scott disick Cardi B
Home » Lifestyle

Does Angelina Jolie Want Brad Pitt Back Now That He Has ‘Changed’?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/24/2017
0
0


Does Angelina Jolie Want Brad Pitt Back Now That He Has ‘Changed’Source: bet.com

Is Angelina Jolie hoping to sort things up with Brad Pitt? There’s a new report that surface and it reveals that she is impressed with her estranged husband now that he has cleaned up his act.

Are they headed for a reconciliation? After all that’s happened, Brad managed to change his lifestyle since parting ways with his amazing wife.

 

After all those troubling headlines surfaced revealing the actor’s heavy drinking as a partial explanation for their separation, Brad is said to have gotten healthier, and Angie has taken notice.

Is it possible that she would want him back after all this time?

‘Angelina never thought he would change, but he’s cleaned up his act and is leading a much healthier lifestyle,’ a source told Life & Style.

‘He’s done a total 180. He looks great and feels great. This is the Brad she married, and Brad gets the impression Angie wants him to take her back.’

We wonder if he changed for Angie’s sake or just because he wants to be still a part of his kids’ life no matter what happens with Angelina.

 

The course of true love never did run smooth… #brangelinaofficial_tbt

A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on

‘She subtly asks Brad about his personal life and reminds him of all the fun times they had together in hopes that he’ll fall back in love with her,’ the insider added.

She certainly sounds ready to give him another chance! However, the magazine has another source, this one close to Brad, who says a reconciliation is out of the question.

Advertisement

‘That’s never going to happen! Brad is done with her.’ The publication’s first source even supported the Pitt insider’s claim: ‘The reason he changed his lifestyle was for the kids, not to impress Angelina.’ It looks like Angie’s choice to question his parenting so publicly is not something she can undo!

Post Views: 0

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt

Advertisement

You may also like
All The Best Movies And Shows Coming To Netflix In September 2017
08/23/2017
Angelina Jolie Takes Shiloh And Other Kids To Toys ‘R’ Us For Massive Shopping Spree
08/23/2017
Divorce Also Ended Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Great Friendship; Actress Is Sad About It
08/23/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *