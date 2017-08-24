Does Angelina Jolie Want Brad Pitt Back Now That He Has ‘Changed’?

Is Angelina Jolie hoping to sort things up with Brad Pitt? There’s a new report that surface and it reveals that she is impressed with her estranged husband now that he has cleaned up his act.

Are they headed for a reconciliation? After all that’s happened, Brad managed to change his lifestyle since parting ways with his amazing wife.

"I just started to see the world as it really is and it completely shocked me and changed my opinion on everything.. on life and my values and certainly my own sense of self." – Angelina Jolie A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

After all those troubling headlines surfaced revealing the actor’s heavy drinking as a partial explanation for their separation, Brad is said to have gotten healthier, and Angie has taken notice.

Is it possible that she would want him back after all this time?

‘Angelina never thought he would change, but he’s cleaned up his act and is leading a much healthier lifestyle,’ a source told Life & Style.

‘He’s done a total 180. He looks great and feels great. This is the Brad she married, and Brad gets the impression Angie wants him to take her back.’

We wonder if he changed for Angie’s sake or just because he wants to be still a part of his kids’ life no matter what happens with Angelina.

The course of true love never did run smooth… #brangelinaofficial_tbt A post shared by Brad Pitt & Angelina JoliePitt (@brangelinaofficial) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

‘She subtly asks Brad about his personal life and reminds him of all the fun times they had together in hopes that he’ll fall back in love with her,’ the insider added.

She certainly sounds ready to give him another chance! However, the magazine has another source, this one close to Brad, who says a reconciliation is out of the question.

‘That’s never going to happen! Brad is done with her.’ The publication’s first source even supported the Pitt insider’s claim: ‘The reason he changed his lifestyle was for the kids, not to impress Angelina.’ It looks like Angie’s choice to question his parenting so publicly is not something she can undo!