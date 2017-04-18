Documentary Reveals Britney Spears May Have Never Gotten Over Justin Timberlake!

Britney Spears is one of the most known singers in the world and her career has been very successful for the longest time, but just as anybody else she has at least one regret – the fact that Justin Timberlake got away.

According to reports, the upcoming episode of National Enquirer Investigates is going to focus on the pop stars’ relationship and reveal never before told secrets.

Britney became famous back in the early ‘90s when she joined the new Mickey Mouse Club. She started bonding with her co-star, Justin Timberlake and, according to an insider, they started a relationship.

“They even said that they had shared their first kiss together when they were on the Mickey Mouse Club,” Melissa Cronin, Managing Editor of the National Enquirer stated.

By 2000, the two were the biggest celebrity couple – it was like the “pop prince” and “pop princess” have finally found each other and were getting ready for a royal wedding, just like in the fairytales, only with pop music!

Fans just couldn’t get enough!

Alexsandra Wright, Spears’ close friend confirmed that “They were really each other’s first love.”

Sadly enough, in 2002 they broke up amid rumors of cheating from both sides. Ever since then Britney Spears has been dating a lot but no one could ever compare to her first love in her eyes.

It all culminated with her 2007 breakdown when she ended up shaving her head. After the shocking incident her father was put in charge of her career and today it looks like she is doing much better.

Is she still thinking about the one that got away?

National ENQUIRER Investigates: Britney Spears airs on REELZ, Wednesday, April 19 at 10ET / 9PT.