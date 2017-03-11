Documentary Outtakes Of Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds To Be Released Soon!

Director Fisher Stevens has recently announced that outtakes from Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds’s HBO documentary called Bright Lights exist and they might be released to the public very soon.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, the late legends passed away within 24 hours of each other, shocking fans everywhere.

“We’ll see, it would be nice,” Stevens stated about the possibility of the outtakes making their way to the masses.

Furthermore, the director talked about the Star Wars star fondly and expressed his as well as his spouse’s grief in the interview.

“Lexie, my wife and I, we just feel like we are gonna call Carrie and get her [to pick up],” he explained sadly.

In fact, his whole family, even the youngest member, has been marked by Carrie in one way or another.

“We had a baby recently, and Carrie sent a bunch of clothes to us,” the director shared.

“Paloma wears her clothes. Carrie is in our thoughts. She was amazing.”

As you may remember, Carrie Fisher suffered from a heart attack while on a plane and although she was rushed to the hospital upon it landing, the star passed away in the end. She was only 60 years old.

Furthermore, her mother, Debbie Reynolds could not stand the grief of losing her daughter and she also passed the very next day after suffering a series of strokes.

Todd, Carrie’s brother shared with the followers his mother’s last words, claiming that she only talked about how much she missed Carrie.

“She missed her daughter and wanted to very much be with her,” Todd stated.

“She had been very strong the last several days. [There was] enormous stress on her, obviously. And this morning she said those words to me and 15 minutes later she had a stroke and virtually left.”