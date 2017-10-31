Doctor Reveals Wendy Williams’ Collapse Could Be A Sign Of Heart Condition Or Worse – Recommends Visit To ER!

The doctors think the TV personality should go to the ER as soon as possible. During her live TV show this morning, Wendy Williams shocked fans when she passed out on camera. After a short break, the diva was back on track, telling her audience that she was just overheated in her Statue of Liberty Halloween costume.

However, it looks like Williams could still be in danger.

One doctor, who has not treated Wendy but who analyzed the footage, told us that she may be suffering from a heart condition.

‘I would imagine it be hard being overheated when the studio is freezing. I have been in that studio, it is frigid. She could’ve also had an arrhythmia. The heart could go really fast or very slow, and cause people to collapse. This could be caused by metabolic conditions or heart conditions,’ Dr. Fischer explained.

In addition, before collapsing, Williams also exhibited slurred speech which could be a sign that her condition is even worse and that the blood is not flowing correctly to the brain.

That being said, even though a rep for the host revealed that specialists have already examined her, Dr. Fischer believes Williams should also go to the hospital anyway.

‘A house visit will not do. Even if she felt well after few minutes, she needs to be seen in the emergency room to do a blood test, to find out if her blood sugar was too low or too high. Because we do not know — the cause is unknown.’

Advertisement

Wendy took to social media to assure her followers that she is doing a lot better – just needed some water and electrolytes.