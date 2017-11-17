FREE NEWSLETTER
Do ‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar’s Instagram Posts Prove The Shotgun Wedding Rumors?

Suzy Kerr Posted On 11/17/2017
The shotgun wedding rumors surrounding Joy-Anna Duggar refuse to go away, and her Instagram posts aren’t helping. Duggar’s latest pic is causing major fan reaction, and to many, it is just the latest proof that she is farther along in her pregnancy than she claims.

Cafe Mom reports that in honor of Veteran’s Day, Duggar posted a pic of herself with her husband, Austin Forsyth, and his grandpa, an Army veteran. Along with the photo, she wrote a note of thanks for the men and women who have served their country and defended freedom. She also shared how grateful she was to spend the day with Forsyth’s grandfather, included a Bible verse, and quoted Ronald Reagan.

But none of her words interested her fans as much as the baby bump photo. Her bump is so big that people are wondering if she is carrying twins, while others claim it was proof that she got pregnant before her May wedding.

If she got pregnant on her honeymoon, she is only about 24-25 weeks along, and she is showing off quite a large bump only being that far along. Every woman does carry differently, but the bump is raising eyebrows and causing speculation that there is more to the story than Joy-Anna Duggar will admit.

So far, the newlyweds have not yet responded to the shotgun wedding accusations, and instead have apparently decided to avoid the negativity altogether. According to Romper, Forsyth recently posted a throwback photo of his wife from a year ago with flowers that he sent her and captioned it by writing how much things can change in a year.

Unlike her sisters Jill Duggar-Dillard and Jessa Duggar-Seewald, Duggar-Forsyth has shared very few pictures of her pregnancy and isn’t consistently sharing the growth of her baby bump. During both of their pregnancies, her sisters consistently posted pics of their growing tummies with a note sharing how far along they were.

But, Joy-Anna Duggar has done things her way and decided to keep her posts to a minimum, which has fueled the speculation that a baby will come before February. However, the Forsyth’s continue to avoid the negative press and answer the shotgun wedding question, and instead privately prepare for the arrival of their first child.

