DNC Chair Candidate Sally Boynton Brown Wants To ‘Shut Up White People’

Sally Boynton Brown has just proven that madness exists on both sides of the political spectrum. At a forum, earlier this week, Brown said she wants to be the leader of the DNC to “shut other white people down.” Brown, the executive director of Idaho’s Democratic Party, who is hoping to be the next chairperson of the Democratic National Committee, attended a forum to talk about race related issues. Six candidates, who are eyeing to the job, participated in the event, which was hosted by MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid at the George Washington University.

Advertisement

Brown is the only Caucasian woman running for the chair position against three African-Americans, two gay men, a Muslim, and one Hispanic. To stand out, Brown might have gone overboard in explaining why she is the best person for the post.

The politician said she is uniquely qualified, not because of her ideas or her experience, but because of the color of her skin. During her three-minute pitch, which was broadcast on C-SPAN, she scolded liberals by saying that just like Republicans they have prejudices. She stated: “My job is to shut other white people down when they want to say, ‘oh, no, I’m not prejudiced; I’m a Democrat; I’m accepting.’”

Brown also claimed that the party of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton failed the Black Lives Matter movement. She said: “Black lives matter and it makes me sad that we’re even having that conversation, and that tells me that white leaders in our party have failed.”

If she becomes the DNC chair, she promises to remind “white people they get to have privileges.” She concluded her speech by: “Until we shut our mouths and we listen to those people who don’t and lift our people up so that we all have equity in this country, so that we’re all fighting alongside each other, so that we are all on the same page and we clearly get where we’re going, we’re not going to break through this.”

Advertisement

In the race to replace Debbie Wasserman Schultz are Raymond Buckley, an openly gay politician, Jehmu Greene, a black commentator on Fox, and Pete Buttigieg, a gay veteran. Former Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, who is Hispanic and the first Muslim to be elected to the U.S. Congress, Keith Ellison, have also thrown their hats in the competition.