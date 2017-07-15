DMX Update: Rapper Posts Bond – Guess How Much?

Rapper DMX (real name: Earl Simmons) was reported on recently for racking up over one million dollars in debt to the IRS – now confirmed to be a total of approximately $2 million dollars and out on bail.

An insider tells us that it took at least two co-signers for DMX to post his bail today, which speaks numbers to his current bank account and the likelihood of future bankruptcy.

Many fans have stated that after today’s videos of DMX leaving the court and answering reporters that he did not look well, or anywhere near “his best self” that we’re used to seeing with DMX.

Considering Earl’s current stringent drug-testing restrictions, fans are wondering whether DMX still has a dangerous habit. If so, inevitable speculation will continue to grow as to whether or not his drug addiction has cost him the majority of his debt, and dishonesty toward the IRS in the past.

DMX has a lengthy criminal background considering his celebrity status, and more police run-ins than most would like.

DMX faced Gun Charges back in 1999, and again in 2004 along with Drugs, and Auto Theft Charges when he and an accomplice were allegedly caught trying to steal a car in New York’s Kennedy Airport.

This incident also included DMX breaking through a parking-lot security gate, and telling employees that he was “a government agent.” To add to his bizarre behavior during the incident, Simmon’s also apparently stopped another car, and demanded they exit their vehicle claiming yet again that he was “a government (FBI) agent.”

Sadly, DMX seems to have a long past in both dealing as well as using crack cocaine – OUCH! Port Authority Police, Drug Charges, and “endangering the welfare of a child” charges are sure-fire ways to destroy anyone’s public reputation and persona.

However, when asked by reporters today what he expects next from his current case with the IRS, Simmons replied sentimentally: “My life is in God’s hands.”

When asked what his intentions were in pleading not-guilty to the current case, Earl’s lawyer yet again seemed very relentless in preventing any responses from DMX himself, with the slight touch of a hand on his chest assuring him not to answer.

Finally, DMX later went on to say to reporters that he intends to do things: “One step at a time,” and also confirmed his intentions to attend an upcoming show in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night.

Earls also has a checkered-past in New York, after just last year requiring CPR and oxygen by New York Police Officers when he was found laying without a pulse in a Yonkers, New York Hotel parking lot.