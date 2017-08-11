DMX On House Arrest After Violating Bail Conditions!

A judge has ordered DMX to be on house arrest with an ankle monitor after he violated the conditions of his bail by failing drug tests. The rapper also left the state of New York without getting permission from the court.

A representative for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said since his arrest for tax evasion, the rapper tested positive for cocaine not once, but four times, and was caught with marijuana in his system twice.

The representative added DMX claimed he could be drug-free on his own after the government offered him to take drug addiction counseling.

Also, in July, authorities contacted the rapper, and he told them he was in Chicago.

Not long after, he traveled to St. Louis to deal with a “family emergency.”

Unfortunately, for the rapper, this trip to St. Louis might leave him with jail-time, as leaving the state when the government tells you not to is a big no-no.

As CI readers know, he was charged with tax evasion and fraud and could be convicted for more than 40 years if he’s hit with all the counts.

The rapper has not come out to comment publicly.

According to reports, he is, suspected of, “engaging in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the IRS and to avoid paying $1,7 million of tax liabilities.”

U.S. Attorney, Joon H. Kim said in his declaration, that while DMX was making millions of dollars as an artist, actor, and entrepreneur, he was deliberately going out of his way to avoid taxes.

“But while raking in millions from his songs, DMX didn’t give any of it to the IRS. Far from it, DMX allegedly went out of his way to evade taxes, including by avoiding personal bank accounts, setting up accounts in other’s names and paying personal expenses largely in cash.” It looks like the rapper is in serious trouble, as deliberately avoiding taxes is a serious crime in almost every developed nation.