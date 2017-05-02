DMX Canceled Three Shows as He Checked Into Rehab

The rapper has recently canceled three of his shows and blamed this on a “medical emergency”.

DMX is currently getting the help he needed at a rehab facility after the postponing of a few concert dates.

TMZ revealed that some sources close to the rapper confirmed his problems and unveiled the fact that he checked himself into a treatment facility in Southern California.

It looks like that even if the the MC seems to have checked himself there now at his own will, the initial arguments came from his manager, Pat Gallo, and also from the part of his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, who are both responsible for the first push.

This is not the first time that DMX goes to a rehab center. He has been visiting this sort of facilities for years as he struggled with drug abuse.

Before checking into the rehab center, reports showed that the “Party Up” rapper has canceled three of his upcoming shows, earlier this week and his reasons revolved around what his reps are saying to be “a medical emergency”.

He traveled all the way to California in order to get some help, as he has been feeling like he was moving “to a dark place”. Checking into rehab should ensure that the possibility of relapsing is close to zero.

Gallo sincerely apologized on behalf of DMX to all his fans for postponing the three shows. He said that the most important thing right now is that he takes some time off to “focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer.” Gallo’s final words on the issue were the following: “We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.”