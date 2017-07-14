DMX Accused Of Withholding Millions Of Dollars From IRS

American Rapper DMX known for Rap Industry hits like “X Gon Give it to Ya” (2003), and “Where the Hood At” (2003) is potentially facing up to 44 years in federal prison for “tax fraud and evasion.”

According to a source at Celebrity Insider, DMX has “scraped over a million dollars” over the last decade, and the IRS is calling him out on it.

Known for living a lavish lifestyle, DMX purportedly has only dealt in cash with the majority of his hit albums and contracts in the past – even fighting producers of the ‘Couples Therapy’ show which he made an appearance on, demanding a $125,000 cash payout of the check, which they later obliged.

Unfortunately for “X,” due to the producers of the ‘Couples Therapy’ show initially withholding taxes on the first check, the IRS was likely notified of this, and the changes back to an untaxed payout – or simply found out through other investigative measures.

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity star has been investigated or indicted by the IRS. In the past, “Dance Moms” (2015) Star Abby Lee Miller was accused of hiding income from the IRS. And in another case, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was charged with Tax Fraud Conspiracy back in 2016 – from the hit television series “Jersey Shore.”

The IRS is also claiming per the indictment as prosecutors collect and present documentation against DMX that over the course of the past decade, he tried claiming “unknown” annual salary income, and in one case even reporting $10K instead of the actual $250k he made – back in 2013.

DMX, similarly to other popular American rappers and celebrities, decided to try to “funnel” his income through not only strictly cash transactions, but also by hiding money with family and friends. According to sources, DMX “avoided using personal bank accounts.” Instead, “X” seems to have thought that just funneling money through his business managers would do the trick and that he would not be caught.

In total, DMX is currently looking at a total of 14 counts, involving federal tax fraud charges, and could face 44 years in federal prison for his crimes.

DMX was reported by a Celebrity Insider source to have already turned himself into police and is looking to be indicted swiftly, by later this morning.