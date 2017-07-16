DJ Calvin Harris Ex Girlfriend Model Krislian Rodriguez Shows Off At The Beach

Model and ex-girlfriend Krislian Rodriguez of famous music producer DJ Calvin Harris recently hit the Santa Monica beach to enjoy some sun, and have a little fun showing off her body.

Previously a contestant on “America’s Next Top Model,” (2017) Krislian told an insider that she felt: “Going into the show they already knew who I was and (I was) at a disadvantage.”

She and her accomplice during the interview seemed to agree and “hint” that ANTM judge Rita Ora was simply jealous of her relationship with Calvin, and winded up kicking her off the show for apparently “oozing sex” during her performance.

Krislian responded to reporters about ANTM judge Ora before getting onto the show: “It’s not the first time we’ve bumped into each (Ora) other since the Calvin thing happened.” She also compared the situation to the famous television series “Mean Girls” (2004) jokingly, but not.

Being his ex-girlfriend and all, Rodriguez feels like her judgment and impending doom on the show was inevitable as the two (Harris) had previously dated.

Given the long-standing drama between Ora and Calvin Harris, the decision for Harris to “lift a music ban” against Ora back in April could have the hope she might have needed when attending the ANTM television hit series.

The two, Harris and Ora, worked on music in the past – and since their fall-out, back in 2014, seemed unfriendly toward one another at best.

The big hit that Calvin Harris was apparently blocking at the time was the “I Will Never Let You Down” (2016) song the two collaborated on together, which she later released.

The song has over 144 million hits on YouTube and has brought in enormous profit and growth for the British singer, Rita Ora.

Advertisement

Calvin Harris has sky-rocketed through the music industry in popularity over recent years, especially for his hit songs “This Is What You Came For” (2016), and “How Deep Is Your Love” (2015) earning himself a 200 million dollars net worth.