Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines Files For Divorce After 17 Long Years

It’s over! Natalie Maines is saying hello to the end of her relationship. The Dixie Chicks’ lead singer filed for divorce from her husband, Adrian Pasdar, on June 30th, Saturday, according to Us Weekly.

A representative for the family said to E! News that the breakup is a “private family matter,” to which we respond: isn’t it always?

After 17 years of marriage, the pair finally called it quits.

According to the outlet TMZ, who was the first organization to report the breakup, irreconcilable differences was the reason for the divorce.

It’s strange that after 17 years together they couldn’t figure out how to make it work.

Despite that, the couple is striving to foster a functioning co-parenting arrangement.

A source revealed to TMZ that Maines is seeking joint custody of their 12 and 16-year-old sons.

Another insider claimed the split-up has been “amicable,” as amicable as a divorce can be anyway.

As for some history regarding their relationship, they first got married in June of 2000 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after they hit it off at Emily Strayer’s 1999 wedding to Charlie Robison.

Maines was a bridesmaid at the wedding, and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actor, 52, was a groomsman.

Over the years, the Dixie Chicks have managed to keep their names out of the spotlight.

However, they’ve been very critical of past presidents and have sparked several controversies.

They famously criticized George W. Bush during his invasion of Iraq and were hit with fierce criticism in response.

The backlash against the women was so intense that it even spawned a documentary called, Shut Up And Sing.

In June of 2016, the band mocked Donald Trump during a concert and even revealed a poster of the 71-year-old with devil horns and a goatee, as dramatic as that is. It isn’t the only time Maines has lashed out at the real estate mogul, the Dixie Chicks’ alumni has tweeted about him as well, saying that she must “apologize” to the world for his intolerance.