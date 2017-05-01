Divorce? Ellen DeGeneneres And Portia De Rossi’s Love Triangle With Drew Barrymore Is Out Of Control!

According to new reports, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi’s relationship is close to ending because of another woman – Drew Barrymore.

Sources have revealed that the comedian and the actress have been good friends for years.

However, recently, after they partnered for a new TV series they have become closer than ever!

Now, Portia reportedly feels threatened by Ellen’s relationship with Drew and could choose to file for a divorce very soon.

“Their emotional bond is obvious, and Portia is feeling completely left out,” explained the insider.

As fans may be aware, Ellen is the executive producer of the new reality show First Dates while Drew is the narrator. What makes things even more complicated is the fact that the actress recently divorced her husband.

Besides, Drew also recently came out of the closet as bisexual!

“Do I like women sexually? Yes, I do. Totally,” Barrymore confessed.

“I think a woman and a woman together are beautiful, just as a man and a woman together are beautiful,” she argued.

In fact, it seems like Barrymore hooked up with Juno actress Ellen Paige and even encouraged her to come out publicly.

Barrymore is a semi-regular on The Ellen Show lately, which means that they see each other pretty much all the time. Portia feels totally ignored by her wife who prefers to spend time with Drew instead.

One source on the set revealed that Drew and Ellen always laugh at each other’s jokes as they have the same sense of humor, while Portia is a lot more serious.

Ellen and Drew make it seem like they have some special secret language that only they can understand.

Advertisement

Do you think their marriage is over? Does Drew have anything to do with their marital issues?