Divorce? Barack Obama Caught Not Wearing His Wedding Ring In Viral Selfie

The former president sparked new rumors that he and wife Michelle have split with a new shocking picture. Barack Obama was caught without his wedding ring on his finger.

A selfie taken by Obama fan Jolene Jackinsky went viral online after people started noticing the ex-president was ring-less.

Obama not wearing his wedding ring. Uh ohhhh pic.twitter.com/X44Iqt4qlp — Lance in the City (@StarScream_Blu) July 8, 2017

Soon, users, as well as right-wing, pro-Trump sites began wondering whether or not there was trouble in paradise for the power couple.

Jackinsky, who was with her six-month-old baby at the Anchorage International Airport in Alaska, was pleasantly surprised when she spotted none other than Barack Obama there.

‘As I got closer, I thought: Oh my God, it is Obama,’ she recalled thinking, and then the former president walked to her and asked about her baby girl.

The woman stated they talked about children and how fast they seem to grow up.

Naturally, the excited young mother took some pictures with Obama holding her daughter.

Although most people fawned over the cute snap, at some point, more observant Internet users started noticing there was no wedding ring on his finger.

You may remember that Barack made a comment that caused people to think he and Michelle are on the brink of a divorce.

The man thanked Michelle for sticking around during his eight years at the White House.

But the Obamas are no strangers to divorce rumors that have been going around ever since 2014.

Besides, some have been calling the former First Lady the Queen of Mean because she was reportedly quite irritable during her husband’s two terms as president.

Also in 2014, Kazuyuki Hamada, who sat in the upper house of Japan’s parliament, made a shocking cheating claim about Obama.

‘The biggest reason – of many – for the collapse of his reputation is his failed relationship with his wife. It’s an open secret that the pair is already negotiating their divorce and that they are waiting for his term in office to be over, and then they will separate,’ Hamada wrote on his blog.

The whole scandal, however, may just be an attempt to disgrace the former president as Obama has revealed in the past that the reason he never wears his wedding ring is that he’s scared he may damage or even lose it.

Advertisement

Judging by Barack’s amazing vacation in Bali with Michelle and their two daughters it really does seem like nothing is wrong between the two!