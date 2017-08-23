Divorce Also Ended Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Great Friendship; Actress Is Sad About It

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are forced to accept that not only their love died when they decided to get a divorce, so did their friendship.

For over ten years, Jolie saw in Pitt more than a lover, husband, and father.

The pair had a beautiful friendship because they shared many passions in common and because Jolie is not considered as a people’s person.

While she traveled the world to help those in need she never found time to have bonds with other people.

She depended on Pitt to help her write her scripts, produce, and direct her movies.

Jolie in past interviews explained that Pitt’s opinion and input on her various projects were very important.

However, in late 2016, Jolie filed for divorce and the special bond the lovebirds shared broke.

A source close to the mother of six said: “Splitting up from Brad meant Angelina was losing her best friend.”

The insider went on to explain that Pitt and Jolie are now amicable and making sure their children – 15-year-old Maddox, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Knox, 9, and Vivienne, 9 – have two devoted parents.

The chatty friend went on to explain: “She is finally feeling like there’s light at the end of the tunnel. The kids are a lot more settled now and getting used to not having their dad there the whole time. They have adapted to their new routine, and Angelina and Brad are in a much better place. They are able to talk civilly now, and a lot of the anger has dissipated, but they are still very far from being good friends. It is unlikely they will ever get to that stage again.”

The former couple has rearranged their lives for the well-being of their multicultural clan.

The insider shared with the publication: “They are both cutting back on acting commitments. Brad is more concentrated on producing while Angie is more focused on directing. They will still act in the occasional project if it catches their interest, but they are more interested in being behind the camera these days. Above all, they want to be able to spend more time with the children even if it means leaving the spotlight for a bit.”

When a relationship is over, it is really over.