Disturbed Frontman David Draiman Pays Ultimate Tribute To Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington’s death shocked the music industry! Many fellow artists expressed their regrets, but it was Disturbed singer David Draiman who wrote an Odyssey, saying that he “cherished and admired” the Linkin Park star.

Bennington passed away Thursday morning at his Palos Verdes Estates, Los Angeles, after what it seems to be a suicidal act.

The 41-years old singer was home alone at the time of the tragedy, with his housekeeper who discovered his body in his bedroom.

In a Facebook post, Draiman spoke about his encounters with Chester and how Linkin Park developed over the years.

The 44-years old Disturbed frontman remembered his first exposure to Bennington and Linkin Park, as they were playing a show in Pittsburgh, where this new brand was opening for them, with their first hit single, ‘One Step Closer.’

David added that he was sitting in their dressing room and heard that song start during their set, and it got him leaving the dressing room to stand side stage and listen to them.

Afterward, he went back to his crew and told the guys that they have to step up their game that night because those dudes on the stage are very good.

Draiman also recalled them sharing the stage on Ozzfest. And although Linkin Park was received with boos and jeers by the metal crowd, they managed to turn it around and got the spectators to be on their side.

Ending his post, the rocker said that hot stinging tears streamed down his face when he heard the news, but it got him to have a greater appreciation for his family. In the end, Draiman and all Linkin Park fans out there will never forget Chester Charles Bennington.