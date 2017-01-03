Disney Could Get $50-Million From Carrie Fisher’s Desrh – See How

Following the unexpected death of actress Carrie Fisher, Disney could get one of the largest accidental death insurance claims in history.

Disney, Who bought the rights to the Star Wars franchise in 2013 for $4-billion, reportedly took out a $50-million insurance policy from Lloyd’s of London if Fisher was unable to complete her 3 movie contract.

Fisher who has already filmed her part for the next Star Wars episode, died from a heart attack before she was able to complete work on the third movie, reports Variety.

Fisher was expected play a vital role in the 9th installment of the Star Wars saga.

No word yet on how the films producers plan on addressing Fisher’s absence in upcoming episodes, but she probably won’t be digitally recreated like Grand Moff Tarkin was in ‘Rouge One.” Peter Cushing, who played Tarkin in “A New Hope,” died in 1994.

“We’re not planning on doing digital re-creation extensively from now on,” John Knoll, chief creative officer of ILM and visual effects supervisor on “Rogue One,” told The New York Times. “It just made sense for this particular movie.”

If Disney executives receive the $50 million payout, it will be the largest single-person payment ever, according to InsuranceInsider.com.

The website did not say if Disney has similar insurance policies for Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.

Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters later this yeah on December 17th.

On December 28, the day after the death of Carrie Fisher, the actress’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, died. She was 84 years old.