Disney Announces Release Dates For ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Indiana Jones 5, ‘Frozen 2,’ And More

Mark your calendars! Walt Disney Studios has updated their slate of upcoming (and sure to be blockbuster) movies, with a slew of new release dates, including the next chapter in the Indiana Jones saga, the end of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and Frozen 2!

Advertisement

First up is Star Wars: Episode IX. December has been the traditional release month for Star Wars films in recent years, with Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story both releasing before Christmas and Star Wars: The Last Jedi slated for release on December 15, 2017.

Next summer’s untitled Han Solo prequel film will break that tradition, though, by releasing in May. Now, Disney has announced that Star Wars: Episode IX will also follow that route and hit theaters on May 24, 2019. All of the Star Wars films released prior to Disney’s acquisition were released in summer, so this is actually a return to form for the franchise.

A new Indiana Jones movie was originally scheduled to be released in 2019 as well, but Disney has now pushed it back to July 10, 2020. Both Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg are slated to return, though it’s worth noting that Ford will be nearly 78 years old by then.

And just when you finally got “Let It Go” out of your head, Disney has given an official release date for Frozen 2. The sequel to the pop culture phenomenon will hit theaters on November 27, 2019.

Another sequel, the awkwardly-named Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, has shifted from a March release to November 21, 2018.

Jon Favreau’s live-action remake of The Lion King is also hitting theaters a bit sooner than presumed, most likely to make room for him to direct The Jungle Book 2. The new Lion King is slated for release on July 19, 2019.

Advertisement

The biggest surprise announced today was regarding Disney Animation’s newest film, Gigantic. The upcoming movie has been pushed back from November 2018 to November 25, 2020 — a full two-year delay.