Disney Announces New Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ And Marvel Series For Its New Streaming Service in 2019

For four decades, the Star Wars franchise has reigned at the top of the box office charts. Now, the saga from “a galaxy far, far away” will be taking over television as well, when Disney launches a new live-action Star Wars series alongside another new Marvel superhero show.

Both shows will be exclusive to the new streaming service Disney is preparing to launch, putting them in competition with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and others.

Earlier this year, Disney announced their plans to end their exclusive Netflix deal and move forward with their own service but now the company is revealing more details.

There are no details whatsoever regarding what either series will be about, but both are expected to debut before the end of 2019, soon after Disney launches their new service.

In addition to the Star Wars and Marvel series, CEO Bob Iger also announced the streaming service will be home to new series versions of Pixar’s Monsters Inc. and High School Musical.

Star Wars is no stranger to the world of television, though all of its previous offerings have been animated, including Star Wars: Rebels, which is ending its run on Disney XD this season.

The closest we’ve gotten to a live-action Star Wars series in the past were two poorly-received television movies focusing on the Ewoks from 1984 and 1985.

The news about a new Marvel series is not surprising, considering its Disney other most valuable property; though, it does raise the question of what will happen to the studio’s other television shows.

Netflix is currently home to The Defenders line of Marvel shows, with The Punisher launching later this month; Hulu also has a new Marvel series, Runaways, set to debut on November 21. Iger also revealed that Disney’s new service will be priced “substantially below” Netflix, at least when it initially launches.