Disgraced Kevin Spacey Breached Protocol By Sitting On The Queen’s Throne During VIP Visit!

In shocking news, it is claimed that Kevin Spacey sat on Queen Elizabeth’s throne once while on a private palace tour alongside her son Prince Andrew. The actor, who’s recently been involved in a huge sexual harassment scandal, visited Buckingham Palace a few years back. At the time, he allegedly tried out the Queen’s throne even though the Duke of York was there, guiding him around.

According to reports, the man even took pictures which is a massive breach of protocol.

The throne chamber features a throne embroidered with ‘EIIR,’ that was made especially for the Queen’s 1953 coronation.

While he still was the artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London, Spacey got the VIP treatment when he visited the Palace.

The Hollywood star worked there for 11 years and was well respected.

Now, however, the disgraced actor is spending his days in a sex addiction rehab, and his harassment scandal has ruined his career.

TV show House of Cards has been canceled because of him, and even a part of his in a movie was cut.

Spacey’s coming out as gay happened at an awkward time after he was accused of sexually harassing a teen boy, so it is safe to say he did not receive any support from the LGBTQ community.

Now, those who follow the royal family cannot believe that Spacey was allowed to disrespect the Queen like that.

‘Going anywhere near the thrones is a total no-no. If a member of the staff did, there would be disciplinary action. The Queen wouldn’t have been amused,’ one source explained.

‘Buckingham Palace is home to a number of members of the royal family who, from time to time, host guests in a private capacity. We aren’t going to comment on speculations about any private meeting of any member of the royal family,’ one rep stated.