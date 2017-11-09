FREE NEWSLETTER
Disgraced Ex RHOA Star Phaedra Parks Plans Shocking Spin-Off Following Axing

Nick Markus Posted On 11/09/2017
phaedra-parksSource: bravotv.com

As fans definitely remember, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was fired from the show in season 9. Now, we have learned that Phaedra Parks is ready to return to the spotlight with her own spin-off!

‘She had an idea for an arbitration-based reality court show and pitched it to Bravo back in 2013. They passed on after Apollo was charged with fraud. Recently, she’s been hoping to shop it to another network or distributor!’ one insider dished.

The 44-year-old Parks was axed after her lies were exposed.

The woman claimed that Kandi and her hubby were planning to spike Porsha Williams’ drink and sexually use her unconscious body.

Shortly after she got fired, she also finalized her divorce from Nida and now she is actually engaged to Sherien Almufti.

They will tie that knot as soon as his 8-year long sentence is completed.

Meanwhile, the same source revealed that Phaedra ‘is working on some community service projects and taking on some pro-bono work at her law firm.’

The reality TV star even attempted to stage a romance with Shemar Moore for attention, but she failed in getting back on the reality TV show that made her famous.

Would you watch a Phaedra Parks spin-off show?

Post Views: 1,211

Read more about phaedra parks rhoa

2 Comments

Ava
11/09/2017 at 11:06 am
Reply

No, she’s never honest or genuine about her life and I don’t waste my time watching a total lying fraud!


Tasha Tash
11/09/2017 at 10:41 am
Reply

H.E.L.L to the N.O. I can go to the swamp, and look for snakes, if I want to watch SNAKES!!!!


