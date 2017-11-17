‘Disappointed’ Tiny Harris Loses ‘Respect’ For T.I. After He Blows $100K With Diddy On Strippers!

The rapper had a lot of fun blowing no less than $100k on strippers alongside his pal Diddy, but now, it looks like his club trip might cost him way more important things in his life. We have learned that Tiny Harris is simply unable to ‘respect’ T.I. after such parties and that is a huge issue for their already unstable relationship.

If he wants to keep Tiny by his side, the rapper might want to put an end to such parties.

When Tiny found out her husband spent no less than $100,000 at the Ace of Diamonds club on November 14, she apparently immediately showed her ‘disappointment’ in her man.

‘Tiny feels like she and T.I. were making a lot of progress in rebuilding trust and love in their relationship but when he acts out with the guys, it makes it difficult for her to respect her man. She loves him and tries to not judge but deep down she wishes he’d mature out of his strip club nights. Tiny’s not a big fan of objectifying women so she feels T.I. should have more respect for himself, for her and their relationship,’ one insider explained.

According to reports, however, it was Diddy who spend all of that money as he apparently showed up at the club with a grocery bag full of bills but in the end, it was Tip’s reputation that suffered.

How sad, just when things were really getting a lot smoother between Tiny and T.I.

Let’s hope they can get past this as well.

Do you think it’s time T.I. matured and gave up strip clubs?