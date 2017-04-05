‘Dirty Dancing’ Will Have A TV Remake With A Brand New Cast!

Fans of the iconic film Dirty Dancing will either really love the news that there is going to be a remake or really hate it!

ABC has confirmed that in fact, there is going to be a TV adaptation of the classic with a different and fresh cast!

The original’s actors Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze were shot into stardom immediately after playing the iconic characters on Dirty Dancing. The movie also smashed the box office, and now new faces are set to take on the well-known roles.

The series is set to show what happened to Baby and Johnny after the end of the classic film.

The actress that will try to fill Jennifer Grey’s huge shoes is Abigail Breslin who starred in the 2006 movie Little Miss Sunshine. She is also known for her role on Scream Queens.

Another huge name to join the cast is Debra Messing who will play Baby’s mother, Marjorie Houseman.

The star revealed that Dirty Dancing was, in fact, the one movie that inspired her to become an actress.

“I remember being a kid when it came out and sitting in the movie theater and thinking, ‘This is the first time I’ve actually seen a leading lady who isn’t perfect,'” she said.

“It was a turning point for me. Like I thought, ‘Oh, I’m Jewish and I’m awkward, oh I’m Baby!'” she added.

Debra also revealed that although the remake will be significantly different from the original, it will still somehow incorporate all the iconic moments.

Furthermore, considering the fact that it’s going to be a TV adaptation, it’s also going to be a “little” longer, and so it will feature more details about the characters and their backgrounds.

“So, you learn a lot more about Baby’s mom and Baby’s dad, and those dynamics. And you also find out what happens to Baby and Johnny after the original movie ends.”

As fans already know, the star of the original film, Patrick Swayze passed away back in 2009 after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

The remake is going to be just like a “tribute” to the late actor, says Debra. Are you excited to watch the remake?